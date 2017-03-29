Officials warn of increase of skimmers in gas station pumps

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jeffco Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in the area to be mindful of a spike in the number of skimmers placed inside pumps at gas stations.

Skimmers are placed on the inside of the pump so when a credit card is swiped, all the info on the card is obtained.

Thieves then collect it later and use the info for identity theft.

Investigators have taken three reports of several skimmers being found inside pumps at gas stations on West Ken Caryl Avenue, West Indore Place and West Chatfield Avenue.

The red tape featured in the photo above is an example of the tamper tape that is placed on most, but not all, gas pumps.

If the tape is broken, report it to Sheriff’s office and don’t use that pump.

Law enforcement agencies in Douglas County and Golden have also taken recent reports of skimmers being found.

Investigators are looking for three suspects who appear to be trying to use credit cards with cloned information from these skimmers.

Officials describe one of the suspects as a heavy-set Hispanic male.

A second is described as a tall thin man with a possibly Haitian accent who was seen driving a silver four-door sedan.

The third suspect is described as a heavy set man also with a Haitian accent who was seen driving a silver SUV.

If you have any information about these crimes or these men, you are encouraged to call the Jeffco Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612.