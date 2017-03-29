× Murder charge filed in attack that led to man’s death

DENVER — A man has been charged with first-degree murder and third-degree assault in the beating of another man who later died, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

The charges were filed against 36-year-old Shane Grant on Friday in the death of 56-year-old John Chacon.

The district attorney’s office said Grant attacked Chacon near West Florida Avenue and South Federal Boulevard on March 17.

When officers with the Denver Police Department arrived, they found Chacon unconscious and bleeding.

A witness told investigators that Grant, who was on site with his hands, shoes and pants covered in blood, was the attacker. He was taken into custody.

Chacon was taken to a hospital where he died on March 21.

Grant is being held without bond. He was advised in court on Tuesday and has a preliminary hearing on May 22.