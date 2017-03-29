Mountain biker attacked by runner on North Table Mountain

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A mountain biker reported he was assaulted and his bicycle damaged while riding on North Table Mountain on Saturday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The mountain biker wrote about the experience in a blog post.

He said he was climbing when he came behind a runner who was wearing headphones that wrapped around his neck. The mountain biker said he rang his bell, but the runner didn’t acknowledge it.

After slowing down and before passing, a mountain biker who was descending said, “There is a bike behind that wants to pass.”

The runner pulled off the trail and the ascending mountain biker said he shook his head and continued riding as he passed the runner.

The runner then shouted, “Shake your head at me again and I’ll beat your (expletive),” the mountain biker wrote.

About 20 minutes later, the mountain biker said he was climbing a different trail when the same runner was coming in the opposite direction. The mountain biker said he pulled to the side to let the runner pass.

“He is nearly past me, when he says, ‘I remember you,’ then suddenly and aggressively moves towards me,” the mountain biker wrote. “Unprovoked, he grabs me by my throat and starts forcing me towards a boulder on the side of the trail. He manages to shove me on top of the boulder, all the while punching my head, jaw, helmet and anything he can reach.

“Once he had his fill with his fists, he moves on to stomping my back and ribs. He decides that he’s had enough and heads over to my bike, picks it up and says ‘Shake your head at me again’ before throwing my bike off the trail and down the steep mountainside.”

The mountain biker said he started to walk after the runner to get a picture, but then decided to walk away.

The man filed a report with the sheriff’s office. He said he suffered a jaw injury and his legs are covered in smaller cuts and scrapes. He suffered larger scrapes and bruises on his throat and shoulder, and had general body soreness.

The suspect went into a residential neighborhood on the west side of North Table Mountain.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s, 6-foot and about 180 to 190 pounds. He was wearing black shorts, wraparound headphones and a black or dark blue shirt with “COM” or “COR” on it.

If the suspect is caught, he likely would be charged with felony property crime and assault, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-271-0211 or Jefferson County Open Space at 303-271-5925.