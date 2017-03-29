× Littleton Adventist Hospital on lockdown after possible bomb threat

LITTLETON, Colo. — Littleton Adventist Hospital was placed on lockdown Wednesday night after a report of a possible bomb threat.

Littleton police officers were at the hospital searching the area and investigating the threat. The hospital is near East Mineral Avenue and South Broadway.

A spokesperson told FOX31 there was nothing to suggest the threat was credible.

This story will be updated when more information is available.