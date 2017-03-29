Legal Minute with Phil Harding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When something serious happens to your car, you don't try to play mechanic and fix it yourself. So if you get hurt in a serious car accident, why would you try to play attorney and handle the case yourself? In today's Legal Minute, Colorado's Best Attorney Phil Harding explains why it pays to have someone on your side.

If you have any legal questions for Phil, you can submit them on our Ask the Attorney page. Phil answers all questions personally and confidentially. You can contact Harding & Associates directly at (303)762-9500, or visit them online at hlaw.org.