John Legend surprises London commuters with mini-concert

LONDON — Commuters at London’s St. Pancras Station were more than just “Ordinary People” Wednesday morning.

They were concert goers thanks to a surprise performance by singer John Legend.

The Grammy-winning artist kicked it all off when he tweeted that he would be arriving at the railway station via the Eurostar and asking if they still had a piano.

Legend is kicking off a world tour in Miami in May which will be coming to London in September.

After arriving at the station, the singer proceeded to play a 10-minute set of some of his biggest hits including “Ordinary People” and “All of Me” which he famously wrote for his wife, model Chrissy Teigen.

Live Nation UK posted video of Legend’s arrival and performance.

Needless to say commuters were pretty excited and he received enthusiastic applause along with a flurry of “OMG this is happening” tweets.

There were also a few sad tweets from those who missed out on seeing Legend.

Legend, who also won an Oscar in 2015 with rapper Common for their song “Glory” from the film “Selma,” has been treating fans to surprise performances lately.

This past weekend, he popped up at Disneyland Paris in honor of its 25th anniversary to perform his version of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Legend and Ariana Grande remade the theme for the 2017 live action film which was originally sung by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson.