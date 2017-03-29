Eastbound I-70 east of Eisenhower Tunnel reopens after semitruck jackknifes

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed for nearly two hours Wednesday morning because of a jackknifed semitruck, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The truck crashed about 6:30 a.m. at Herman Gulch (mile marker 218) on the east side of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

No injuries were reported and there were heavy backups as crews worked to remove the truck. The interstate reopened about 8:20 a.m.

U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass also was closed for avalanche reduction work, but it reopened about 8 a.m.