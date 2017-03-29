Investigation of “personnel matter” forces Boulder Valley School District Superintendent to take paid leave

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Valley School District released a letter to BVSD staff Wednesday, notifying them that Superintendent Bruce Messinger has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation of a personnel matter.

The investigation is expected to take approximately 30 days.

The letter reads, in part: “Please keep in mind that the leave is being made to help facilitate the integrity of the investigation. It does not indicate any determination of misconduct upon the employee involved.”

Former BVSD Assistant Superintendent for Operations Joe Sleeper will act as interim superintendent for as long as may be necessary, officials said.

The letter closes, saying: “Finally, each of us on the Board appreciates that this news may be unsettling. However, we are confident that you will continue to make the well being and learning of all students your first priority as you have always done.”