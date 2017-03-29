How will Trump’s climate change rollback impact Colorado?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado is a unique state to discuss the President's climate change rollback regulations.

On one hand the state has many environmentalists, concerned about Colorado's natural beauty.

On the other hand, the oil and gas industry contributes greatly to our economy, producing thousands of jobs.

The Problem Solvers had several questions and today the Governor and the Western Energy Alliance weighed in.

Question #1

Will Trump's actions create jobs?

The Western Energy Alliance believes so.

"We just did a study - with a 25 percent increase in oil and gas production in Colorado we'll create 6000 jobs," Kathleen Sgamma, the President of the Western Energy Alliance said.

Sgamma believes the rollbacks create an opportunity for a boom on the Western Slope, where many federal lands are now ripe for development.

"We are hoping these policies will have a stimulatory impact on the state as well."

Question #2

Will Trump's actions bring back coal mining jobs.

"Coal is labor intensive to mine and expensive and heavy and bulky to move," Governor Hickenlooper said -- not believing companies in Colorado are eager to reopen mines. Hickenlooper made the case natural gas remains the preferred new technique of energy companies.

"Trump can't force people to spend more money to mine coal," Hickenlooper said.

Question #3

Will Trump's actions impact state environmental regulations?

The Governor does not believe so. "In the state of Colorado we are past what the [federal government] goals are," Hickenlooper said. But he does "believe we are affected by the air of our neighbors."