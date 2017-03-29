Greeley shows its population growth muscle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. -- When people think of Greeley-Weld County, they often think of it as a major beef-producer.

But it’s also home to the University of Northern Colorado and now it can add to its accolades a high national ranking for population growth.

So what does Greeley have that other Colorado towns and cities don’t?

The U.S. Census Bureau ranked the Greeley metro area the fourth fastest growing population in the United States.

The little Northern Colorado town of just under 294, 932 people beat out Front Range favorites Denver, Colorado Springs and Boulder.

Small towns have stereotypes.

“I don’t know everybody in town by name. But I strive to do that,” says Greeley resident Suzanne Sereff.

She owns a retail boutique, Warm Hugs, in Greeley and knows some people also see it as a Cowtown.

“We are proud of it too. That’s what built our town,” she says.

But this small town is growing larger, along with Sereff’s boutique.

“We started very small, 400 square feet and we are now at 2,500 square feet in seven years,” says Sereff.

Nearly 10,000 new people moved here between July 2015 and June 2016.

“Construction is just booming in Greeley and Weld County,” says Greeley Chamber of Commerce President Sarah MacQuiddy.

She says employers are investing in this community like Leprino foods--the nation’s largest mozzarella maker. “Now, they’ve started their third addition,” says MacQuiddy, about the growth of their factory.

There’s also a new hotel conference center coming to downtown, a Double Tree by Hilton.

A new UC Health hospital on the west side of town will soon rise.

And a new UNC campus commons is slated for south of the university.

All of this means thousands of new jobs.

“Those jobs drive rooftops,” says MacQuiddy. And those workers need places to live.

Housing here is much more affordable than metro Denver.

The median home price is $245,000 compared to $359,000.

“That price point buys you more in Greeley,” says MacQuiddy.

And the Chamber President says a more affordable higher education from a university and a community college is another driver. “You can do more with less right here,” she says.

Sereff couldn’t agree more. “It’s just a good town to be in.”

Colorado Springs saw the second-fastest growth in Colorado, but ranked 29th on the census list.

While metro Denver came in 66th and Boulder 109th.

MacQuiddy says Greeley is expected to see its population grow 111-percent in the next 20 years and will be bigger than Fort Collins.