Moms spend a good chunk of time behind the wheel, driving to work and transporting kids. We're rushing from work to get to soccer practice, then ballet, then errands in between. It's no wonder that a new survey conducted by Harris Poll reveals mothers often don't take the time to think about their vehicles until there's a problem. That's why we asked Working Mom and Auto Expert Courtney Hansen to join us live to share some easy car care maintenance tips.
Easy Car Maintenance Tips
-
National Car Care Month
-
Blind photographer shares his vision through exhibit
-
Thieves carve out chunks of Colorado license plates
-
Getting out the door on time
-
ReFi Your CAR and Save Big with iLending Direct
-
-
ReFi Your CAR and Save Big with iLending Direct
-
Save Hundreds with iLending Direct
-
New mom dies in Illinois fire, but saves her newborn
-
President Trump surprises White House tour group with appearance
-
Family pleads to have mother’s body removed from river, 4 days after car accident
-
-
Protect Don’t Infect – Prevent the Flu
-
Contractor volunteers to help family without power
-
Bloodhounds help search for missing 6-year-old