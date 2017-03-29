Easy Car Maintenance Tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Moms spend a good chunk of time behind the wheel, driving to work and transporting kids. We're rushing from work to get to soccer practice, then ballet, then errands in between. It's no wonder that a new survey conducted by Harris Poll reveals mothers often don't take the time to think about their vehicles until there's a problem. That's why we asked Working Mom and Auto Expert Courtney Hansen to join us live to share some easy car care maintenance tips.