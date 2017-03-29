DUI suspected after taxi slams into Arapahoe County sheriff’s patrol vehicle

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A suspected drunk taxi driver crashed into the back of a parked Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle on Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was parked in the 6900 block of South Valentia Street in Centennial when it was hit by a Metro Taxi minivan, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries and will be arrested for DUI once released, the sheriff’s office said.

There were no other injuries. The patrol vehicle was declared a total loss.