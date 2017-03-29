Douglas County officers come to the aid of woman’s dying service dog

DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office came to the aid of a woman struggling to lift her ill service dog into her car to take him to the emergency veterinary clinic and the pet’s owner remains incredulous of the care they showed.

Sandy Ash called the Sheriff’s non-emergency number on March 13, explained the situation, and was greeted by responding officers just five minutes after ending the call.

A K9 officer and patrol officer placed Ash’s dog gently into the car and accompanied the woman to the vet.

Ash was blown away by the officers’ care for her situation. “These two officers escorted us to the emergency vet clinic to make sure they were able to lift my Service Dog out of the vehicle and get him in to get the care he so desperately needed,” she said.

“He would have died there on the cold dark driveway that morning if they had not come to help my friend and I. They must have called ahead to the clinic, as the door to the clinic was cracked open and the vets were at the end of the hall headed towards the door with a gurney as the deputies entered the clinic,” she added.

One officer even left his phone number because he wanted Ash to let him know how the dog was doing after the visit.

Unfortunately, Ash had to make the difficult decision to euthanize her sick service dog after a cancerous tumor was found during the vet visit.

The dog’s owner still managed to find a bright silver lining in the dark situation.

“I had one shining beacon of light that night, their kindness and help in my time of need. Every day these men and women leave home not knowing if they will come home, and every day they are there for us and keep us safe,” she said.