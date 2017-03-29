Douglas, Broomfield, Boulder ranked as healthiest counties in Colorado

DENVER — Douglas, Broomfield and Boulder counties are the healthiest counties in Colorado according to a study released Wednesday.

The report by studied more than 30 factors, including education, transportation, housing and jobs.

Overall, the study found more Americans, particularly in younger generations, are dying prematurely, and drug overdose and other injury deaths heavily influenced the rise in premature deaths.

Costilla, Huerfano and Crowley counties ranked as the least healthiest counties in the state, according to the study.