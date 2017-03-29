Despite objections, Jefferson County to close dog park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY -- Over 100 off-leash acres of wheelchair accessible, mountainside hiking trails at elk meadow dog park will close for good.

Jefferson County announced the closure in February.

They say the land needs a rest because there`s too much erosion and too much dog waste.

Many also think there are better solutions.

"Why not close parts of the park and then bring them back? And rotate closures? You don`t have to close all 107 acres," said Betsy Rich.

The county agreed to her idea, as long as her non-profit group of volunteers manages the new space.

But then 11 days ago Jeffco made it official, announcing they`d keep an eight acre off-leash area while the majority of the park is closed for restoration.

The county even started installing the fence posts to close off the new spot while the volunteers put together a management plan.

But on Friday, Jeffco changed its mind, saying: "this would help address some concerns but not all...So we have decided to close all 107 acres."

Jeffco says the eight acre plan would do more damage to the land, make restoring it more expensive. And it doesn't solve the waste problem.

That's an answer a lot of these dog owners aren't buying. "There`s something that stinks here and it`s totally not dog poop," said Rich.