Denver police search for suspects wanted for multiple burglaries, thefts

DENVER — The Denver Police Department needs your assistance identifying suspects who are wanted for burglary.

These two suspects, along with a third unidentified male, are responsible for several burglaries and thefts throughout the metro area.

One of the men armed himself with a rifle when a neighbor approached.

No information has been released regarding the locations the burglars struck and police have not yet identified the suspects in the crimes.

If you have any information regarding the thefts or the suspects, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.