Congress overturns internet privacy rules; Can you still protect yourself?

DENVER -- Your online personal information could be more at risk than ever.

President Trump is expected to sign into law a decision by Congress to overturn new privacy rules for internet service providers or ISPs.

That means providers like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon will be able to track, collect and sell everything you do online.

Websites like Google and Facebook have long been tracking and selling our browsing history and habits on the internet. It’s how they tailor marketing specifically to you.

Now those ISPs will be able to do the same thing, but Ray Hutchins with Denver Cyber Security says the amount of data ISPs can collect on us is much bigger than anything we’ve seen before.

“They’re getting emails, they’re getting phone calls, they’re getting text messages, geo location information, everything. All the websites we’re getting, they are collecting all of it,” Hutchins said.

Currently, with sites that collected personal data like Facebook and Google, you have the option to opt out of the collection of your data.

Hutchins said with the new law, you may not have that choice. He also said that means you can throw your privacy out the window.

“Law enforcement can just buy this information and use it. The IRS can just buy it and use it. Your employer can just buy this information, your browsing information, your texts, who you're texting, who you're calling, you can just buy it," he said.

What can you do to prevent it?

“You don’t have anything you can do. You’re just a victim of this thing and that’s what’s not right about it. We need to have an opt-in or an opt-out provision where we have to give our permission before this stuff is sold. ​

