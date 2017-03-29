Colorado Colleges with Highest Paid Graduates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your alma mater may play a role in your salary. According to cheatsheet.com, two Colorado colleges are among the top 25 when it comes to highest paid graduates. Graduates from The Colorado School of Mines make an average of $114,000 mid-career. That school is 23rd on the list. Air Force Academy grads rake in an average of $124,000 per year mid-career, making it 8th on the list.