Police locate 83-year-old woman with dementia missing from Boulder nursing home

BOULDER, Colo. — An 83-year-old woman with dementia was reported missing from a nursing home on Wednesday morning, the Boulder Police Department said.

By 12:30 p.m., officials announced that Doris Gonzalez had been located.

Doris Gonzalez was reported last seen just before 8 a.m. at the Boulder Manor Progressive Center at 4685 Baseline Road, police said.

Police searched for the woman and said Gonzales was located on at RTD bus by Longmont Police near U.S. 287 and Niwot Road at approximately 12:30 p.m.

She is in good condition and is being reunited with her family.