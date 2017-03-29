× 7th arrest made in connection with murders of 2 El Paso County teens

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A seventh person was arrested in connection with the murders of two teens that happened earlier this month.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening it had taken Angelita Prado, 21, into custody on kidnapping charges related to the investigation into the murders of Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16. Their bodies were found along a rural road near Fountain on March 12.

The sheriff’s office already had six people in custody in the case and it was looking for two others.