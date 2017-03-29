× 12 killed in crash between church van, pickup truck in Texas

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — A crash between a church van and a pickup truck killed at least 12 people Wednesday afternoon in southwest Texas. Three people were injured in the head-on collision.

It happened on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park, about 75 miles west of San Antonio in Uvalde County.

The church van was carrying older passengers who were returning home from a retreat.

A spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety said there were 14 people in the church van and one person in the pickup truck.

The investigation into what caused the crash was just beginning.