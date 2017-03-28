Watch live: April the giraffe is ‘getting there’ with more progression toward birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe has made more progression toward giving birth, zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park said Tuesday morning.

Officials said the giraffe’s udder continues to fill, a development that occurs just before birthing.

On Monday night, officials said on Facebook “we are getting there” as the giraffe’s mammary continues to slowly increase.

Her attitude was reported to be good, though she did try to strike a veterinarian again but missed.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.