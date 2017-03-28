Rain expanding along Front Range Tuesday night, snow to develop late

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Rain showers will continue to expand up and down the Front Range and through metro Denver Tuesday evening.

At times the rain could be moderate. And, there could also be a rumble of thunder. It will be ALL rain north of the city overnight into Wednesday. In the city it will change to a rain/snow mix with up to 1″ of slushy accumulation mainly on grassy areas.

WINTER STORM WARNING: As you travel south and west of Denver and climb above 6,000 feet it will be ALL snow overnight.

These areas will see the deepest snow totals ranging from 2″ to 6″. The higher totals will be closer to Monument Hill. There could be some isolated areas that get just a little more. Roads will be slick for the Wednesday morning drive so allow extra time.

The Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs announced a late start of 10:30 a.m. for "non-mission essential" personnel due to the Winter Storm Warning for that area.

Mountain Snow: 1-4" of new accumulation is expected in the northern mountains, 3-6" in the central mountains and 4-8" in the southern mountains. Snow ends Wednesday morning.

Storm Departs: You’ll find a rain/snow mix Wednesday morning then ending as rain showers around noon. It’ll turn drier in the afternoon with a brisk north wind.

