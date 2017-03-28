Post office error leads to mail-in ballot problems for city council election in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. – The United States Postal Service failed to activate Loveland’s post office box designated for the mail-in Ward III special election and caused some ballots to be returned “box closed/return to sender,” the city said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ballots were mailed to voters in Ward III for them to cast in the special election to fill the city council seat vacated by Hugh McKean following his election to the Colorado House of Representatives in November, the city said.

There were three candidates up for the open seat: Howard Dotson, John Keil and Steve Olson.

The city became aware of the issues on Monday after some ballots were returned to an unknown number of voters.

The post office says any returned ballot can be re-mailed without an extra fee.

The city says voters can also drop off ballots at the Loveland City Clerk’s Office at 500 E. Third St. Suite 230.

The post office is working to figure out what caused the error and how many ballots were affected, the city said.

Anyone with questions about the process or to find out if a ballot has been received can call the City Clerk’s Office at 970-962-2000 and choose option No. 9.