Oklahoma deputy saves injured driver from burning car

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — Body camera video shows a sheriff’s deputy in Oklahoma saving a man after his car crash and started to go up in flames.

Deputies in Washington County, Okla., responded to the injury accident Sunday and were later told the vehicle was on fire.

Deputy Carey Duniphin was the first to arrive at the scene and immediately ran to the burning vehicle. The man, later identified as Alex Rangel, was beside the vehicle as the flames grew, but he was injured.

Blood was coming from Rangel’s mouth from a possible broken jaw, and Dunphin noticed Rangel’s leg was bent in half, meaning he would not be able to walk away under his own power.

“Can you walk? We’ve got to get you away. Get on your back. Get on your back get on your back. I know, it’s gonna hurt,” Duniphin could be heard telling Rangel.

Duniphin dragged Rangel about 10 yards to safety until more help arrived.

Rangel was airlifted to a hospital in Tulsa, Okla. No one else was inside the vehicle.

