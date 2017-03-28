× Nuggets playoff hopes take hit in Portland

Portland, Ore.

The Nuggets chances of making the NBA post season for the first time since the 2013-2014 season just took a major nose-dive.

Denver was burned by one of their former players as Jusuf Nurkic scored a career-high 33 points with 16 rebounds. CJ McCollum posted a game-high 39 points as the Portland Trail Blazers defended their home court with a 122-113 win over the visiting Nuggets. In the process Portland also takes a firm hold on the eighth seed in the Western Conference as they move one full game up on the Nuggets and also own the tie-breaker between the two teams as they lead the head-to-head series now 3-1.

The Nuggets were led in scoring by Jameer Nelson who had 23 points.

After the game Nuggets head coach Mike Malone was most notably upset with the (lack of) rebounding on the defensive end of the court.

“To come on the road and get out-rebounded and give up 28 second-chance points is unacceptable,” Malone said.

Nurkic left the game to a standing ovation with 19 seconds to play. He then spoke to the crowd after the game , even taking a cheap shot at his former team.

“I wish those guys a happy summer,” Nurkic said.

Mike Malone’s message to his team after the game was a little more grounded.

“You just tip your hat to Portland,” Malone said, “we can’t feel sorry for ourselves.”

The Nuggets next play on Friday when they continue their five-game road trip in Charlotte.

The Blazers meanwhile play host to Houston on Thursday night.