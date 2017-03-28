Man who set himself on fire in Lafayette Wal-Mart parking lot dies

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — The man who set himself and his vehicle on fire in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart store has died, the Lafayette Police Department said Tuesday.

The man, who appeared to be in his 60s, drove around the parking lot in a beige Toyota Corolla about 5:20 p.m. Sunday imploring onlookers to watch and record him.

He stopped near the entrance to the store at 745 U.S. 287, doused himself with gasoline inside the vehicle, and lit himself and the vehicle on fire, police said.

The man was pulled out of the vehicle by bystanders and he continued to tell people not to extinguish the fire. But several people put out the fire by covering the man with jackets despite his resistance as the vehicle continued to burn.

The man was airlifted to University of Colorado Hospital with second- and third-degree burns, but he died Monday afternoon, police said.

There were no other injuries. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity after next of kin have been notified.