Life’s Equation Book Signing for National Cerebral Palsy Month

March is National Cerebral Palsy Month, so Frank Daidone, the author of "Life's Equation," and Mark Whistler, the owner of The Goods Restaurant are teaming up for a great fundraising event this at the restaurant this Thursday, 3/30/17, from 5-9pm. 10% of all food and drink purchases, and 100% of all Frank's book sales will go directly to UCP. There will be live entertainment, great food and drinks, and Frank will be signing copies of his book. For more information, you can check out TheGoodsRestaurant.com and LifesEquation.net.