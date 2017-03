Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Denver Bronco Karl Mecklenburg gives us thoughts on the upcoming season and talks about his involvement with the Joshua School Gala.

Join the Joshua School for Standing Strong. Transforming Lives. The event is Friday, April 7th from 6-10pm at the History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway.

This Gala kicks off April as national Autism Awareness Month and is black-tie optional.