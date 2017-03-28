Snow turns travel in mountains into a big challenge

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Snowy weather in the mountains forced a closure of I-70 in both directions west of the Eisenhower Tunnel for a while Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple vehicle slide-offs were reported in that area.

Colorado Department of Transportation snowplows cleared snow from the highway and other crews were able to help remove stuck vehicles. Some traffic started moving eastbound around 4:15 p.m.

The storm will continue into Wednesday.

Denver will see a rain-snow mix Tuesday night with slushy snow developing into Wednesday.

