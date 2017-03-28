Elitch Gardens is bringing new meaning to the term "Extreme Wedgie!" That's the name of three new extreme speed water slides that are coming to the Island Kingdom Water Park this Summer. Riders will plunge off a six story tower at 40 miles per hour down a choice of three body slides. Let's just say that by the time you reach the bottom, you will understand why it's named The Mega Wedgie.
Get an Extreme Wedgie at Elitch Gardens
-
Denver motorcycle officer involved in crash on Speer near Elitch Gardens
-
One killed, one survives avalanche in Garfield County
-
Telemarketer, investigated by Florida AG, calls Colorado Garden & Home Show attendees
-
Back country skiers warned about avalanche danger in Colorado mountains
-
Extreme cold is perfect time for firefighters to do ice rescue training
-
-
Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park opens in Colorado Springs
-
Man killed in shooting outside Players Club in Adams County
-
Protect pets from extreme cold
-
Boy dies after falling 35 feet from waterslide in Wisconsin
-
Statewide snowpack average approaching rarefied 150 percent of normal
-
-
Northglenn apartment residents without heat, hot water after bizarre accidents
-
Rare extreme avalanche warning issued after mountains get nearly 8 feet of snow
-
3 arrested as tempers flare during CU protest of Milo Yiannopoulos