Get an Extreme Wedgie at Elitch Gardens

Elitch Gardens is bringing new meaning to the term "Extreme Wedgie!" That's the name of three new extreme speed water slides that are coming to the Island Kingdom Water Park this Summer. Riders will plunge off a six story tower at 40 miles per hour down a choice of three body slides. Let's just say that by the time you reach the bottom, you will understand why it's named The Mega Wedgie.