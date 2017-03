Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- FOX31 viewers came through in a big way for one family that's dealing with tragedy and pain.

The Problem Solvers told you Monday night about the troubles the Lucero family was going through after a car crash killed their mother and severely injured their father.

We put out a call for action and you stepped up.

The Lucero family has a messgage for you--our FOX31 family--after you raised more than $11,000 for them.

"I can't say thank you enough," Robert Lucero said.