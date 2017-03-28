× Five things to avoid this allergy season

DENVER — It’s a double edged sword. Spring is here and so are your allergies.

Due to the freakishly warm winter we’ve had, allergy symptoms have started weeks earlier than normal.

Besides stocking up on tissue, Dr. Wallace Salter from American Family Care Urgent Care in Lakewood offers up five habits to avoid that can make your allergies worse.

First, don’t make your bed. The fact is, dust mites, which are microscopic parasites, are found in every bed. Even yours. “When we sweat at night, that sweat feeds them,” Dr. Salter warned. He advises keeping the sheets and blankets pulled down. The air will kill the bugs.

No. 2 on the list is an eye opener: Wearing contacts. “Wearing contact lenses, absolutely. You’re trapping those pollens against your eyes. That just increases the irritation,” said Dr. Salter.

Next, think squeaky-clean dishes are best? The doctor said think again. “We found that kids eating off plates and bowls that have been hand washed tend to have greater immunity.”

Your kids will love this next one: Don’t eat some fruits and vegetables. “Certain things release histamines in the back of the mouth and cause itchiness and irritation such as tomatoes, melons and bananas.”

And No. 5 — and this hits close to home — is alcohol. “For every drink you have per week it increases your allergic rhinitis symptoms by about three percent,” Dr. Salter said. But what about martinis? “Personally, as long as it’s made with gin instead of vodka, you’re fine.”

Now, that’s my kind of doctor.