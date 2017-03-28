Experienced climber injured after falling 60 feet in Eldorado State Canyon Park

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — An experienced 32-year-old climber suffered moderate injuries after falling 60 feet on a difficult climbing route in Eldorado Canyon State Park on Monday night, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, who had about 15 years of climbing experience, was familiar with the Evictor climbing route on the Recon Wall, the sheriff’s office said.

The fall was reported about 5:40 p.m. and several agencies responded to evacuate the man about 7:15 p.m.

He was taken to Boulder Community Hospital for further evaluation.

The man’s name and hometown were not released.