‘Do A Liz Thing’ Day blooms in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- The city of Fort Collins declared March 28 'Do A Liz Thing' day in honor of a young woman who died from an epileptic seizure.

Liz Miller was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was 12. A dozen years later the disease claimed her life.

Miller was heavily involved in her church and loved making people happy. She would accomplish through random acts of kindness.

"Friends kindly suggested, and with lots of love, ‘You know, Liz was famous for reaching out and figuring out a way to help someone who was hurting’," Suzanne Miller, her mother recalled. "I’m pretty sure Liz would want you guys to be out doing something like Liz routinely did for others - helping others who are hurting as much as you are."

From that discussion emerged a campaign called, 'Do A Liz Thing', which inspires others to show random acts of kindness.

You can learn more about the effort by hitting 'play' on the video above. If you have a story idea that's Unique 2 Colorado, please e-mail Channel 2's Kevin Torres at kevin.torres@kwgn.com