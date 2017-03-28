× District attorney gets extension for filing charges in theft case against veteran

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County District Attorney’s Office has filed for–and was granted–a 30-day extension on the deadline to file charges against a veteran from Broomfield.

Cory Hixson disappeared a few weeks ago, only to end up in jail in Greeley after stealing a sweater and some food.

Hixson is a Marine veteran and father of two who was badly wounded and lost an eye during two tours in Iraq. His family said he had a breakdown and left the home without a coat or shoes.

His family contacted the Problem Solvers with a story about the struggles he has faced getting treatment from Veterans Affairs.

Since that time, two congressman have said they want an investigation into VA care for Hixson.

A spokesman for the Weld County DA said his office wants to exhaust all options in Hixson’s case and make sure he gets the help he needs.

