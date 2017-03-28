DIA kicks off 2017 with record traffic in January

DENVER — Denver International Airport had more than 4.4 million passengers in January, a record for the month, officials said Tuesday.

It was an increase of 145,430 passengers, or 3 percent, from January 2016. In 2016, the airport had 58.3 million passengers pass through, a record.

Officials said international flights and existing flight expansion helped to the passenger traffic increase.

“These numbers were bolstered in part by a 2 percent increase in international passenger traffic and continued increases in overall capacity by United, Southwest and Frontier, which makes for a strong start to 2017,” airport CEO Kim Day said.

Mail, freight and express cargo operations totaled 43,773,291 pounds in January, a 4.5 percent increase compared to January 2016.