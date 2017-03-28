Denver woman with rare condition meets doctors who saved her life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A Denver woman who has a rare condition met the surgeons, nurse, and paramedics who worked to save her life at Denver Health Medical Center on Tuesday.

Mary Beth Jones was diagnosed with a rare condition called rhabdomyolysis last fall. She underwent six surgeries in eight days to save her leg and aggressive fluid replacement to save her kidneys, Denver Health said.

Doctors say Jones developed the condition after fainting from “chronically low blood sugar" and was unconscious for an extended period of time with her legs crossed.

She was on the floor of her kitchen when paramedics arrived and she was immediately taken to Denver Health where she went into surgery to save her leg.

“Rhabdomyolysis is a condition where the muscle tissues break down and release a protein into the bloodstream that can damage the kidneys,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital says that although Jones’ circumstances were rare, rhabdomyolysis is becoming a more common diagnosis because of high intensity workouts.