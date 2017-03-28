Crayola to remove one color from 24-count box for first time

NEW YORK — Crayola, the popular crayon-maker, will retire one color from its 24-count box for the first time.

Crayola won’t announce the top-secret color that will be permanently retired until Friday, which is National Crayon Day.

As of 2014, the current colors that make up a standard Crayola box are red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.

However, some speculate it could be an April Fools’ Day prank. After all, April 1 is the next day.

In the meantime, Crayola is encouraging fans to share their favorite color on social media with the hashtag #WhosLeaving.

The announcement will be live-streamed on Crayola’s Facebook page at 6:45 a.m. MDT Friday.