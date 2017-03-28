Central High School in Grand Junction evacuated; reports of bombs, armed suspect ‘not true’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Central High School in Grand Junction was being evacuated Tuesday morning because of “unconfirmed threats,” the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said reports that there was the presence of bombs or an armed suspect in the school were false.

“This is not true,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “No physical threat has been found in or around the building.”

District 51 said about 1,400 students are being evacuated to Palisade High School where parents can meet them. All students will be taken to Palisade by bus, even students who drove to school.

“We are working to get kids evacuated as quickly and safely as possible,” the sheriff’s office said.

The school was put in lockdown as police officers and deputies responded to the threats. There have been no reports of any injuries.

Police activity in the area. Putting Central high School on lockdown and Grand Mesa Middle on shelter and place. pic.twitter.com/Tr72NHbRf6 — CMoore News® (@CMoore_News) March 28, 2017

Grand Junction High School and Grand Mesa Middle School also sheltered in place as a safety precaution during the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.