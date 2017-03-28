Boulder Dinner Theater Presents Disenchanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Folks, it's no secret that we love a good musical. And a few months back, we got to live out our dream, dancing as the starts of La La Land. We're not natural dancers, and we couldn't have done this without the help of BDT Stage up in Boulder. They trained us, spent time with us, and while we're amateurs, their productions are top notch. And boy, they have got a great one on stage right now- Disenchanted! It's a hilarious musical that tells a different side of the fairy tale princesses. These ladies want their lives back, tired of being exploited by the handsome princes of the world. I can't wait to see it. And what a treat, we've got one of the gals live in studio right now along with Artistic Director Michael Duran.

Learn more at bdtstage.com.