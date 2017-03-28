Aurora condo residents frustrated with hoarding neighbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A frustrated and fed-up resident reached out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers, after her pleas for help went unanswered.

She says a neighbor’s hoarding and drug problems are putting her and her community’s health and safety at risk.

The trouble is centered at the Spinnaker Run II Condominiums at 3101 S. Ursula Circle. LCM Property Management oversees the rules and regulations at the complex.

Several people who live there say one tenant keeps violating the rules--without much consequence.

“It’s a nice area. It’s a nice place. It’s nice landscaping,” says one resident who didn’t want to be identified.

But beyond the beauty at the condos lies a blemish, spilling out onto common property.

“I’ve found syringes in the yard. I’ve seen dead mice. Rats,” says the unidentified resident.

She doesn’t want to be identified for fear of retaliation.

“People doing drugs, puking out there. It’s unsanitary. It’s disgusting,” she says.

She says she’s complained to LCM multiple times with no results.

“Property management doesn’t seem to do anything about it. They just fine him. That’s pretty much it,” she said.

But the property manager told me they are handling the issue—they have been for about a year—though she can’t discuss it for legal reasons.

She claims they even hauled away two trailers full of the man’s property recently--but he replaced it with more.

“It kind of looks like a Waste Management landfill, like someone dumped out a Waste Management landfill in his house,” the unidentified resident said.

And neighbors say it’s worse inside.

“When I snapped the picture of his house, it was probably the most disgusting thing I've ever seen. It smelled really foul in there,” she says.

She says the stink of inaction--from anyone with authority to hold accountable a neighbor who uses the lawn for personal storage, while endangering them at the same time--is growing.

“It’s most definitely a health issue. It is frustrating. It’s absolutely an eyesore. It’s embarrassing to bring people over for them to see the mess.”

Problem Solvers also reached out to the city of Aurora.

They said they don’t have a single complaint on the property.

But they immediately sent out a code enforcement officer to investigate. That officer gave the property owner a seven-day notice of violation for trash and debris.

The city will return April 4 to make sure he’s cleaned it up