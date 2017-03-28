× 6th suspect wanted in connection with killing of 2 teens

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it was looking for a sixth suspect in connection with the murder of two teenagers earlier this month.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find Carlos Meza who is also known as “Tink.”

Meza is wanted on weapons charges related to the deaths of Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16.

Five other people have already been arrested in the case.

One of the suspects, Gustavo Marquez, made his first appearance in court Tuesday to face formal murder and kidnapping charges.