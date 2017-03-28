3 things to know about the storm hitting Colorado on Tuesday, Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The storm hitting Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday is different than last week’s blizzard. Here are three reasons why.

Less wind

Last week’s blizzard south of the Denver metro area had sustained winds of 30-60 mph. This storm will have winds of 15-35 mph.

More rain

Last week’s storm delivered about one-half inch of rain accumulation to Denver. This storm could have up to 1.50 inches of rain accumulation.

More snow

Last week’s storm delivered a focused 6-12 inches of snow to the Palmer Divide. This storm will be more widespread, with 4-12 inches of snow accumulation along the Palmer Divide and the foothills.

A couple of small pockets in the foothills could get 12-16 inches of snow.

After the storm

The rain and snow gradually end around lunchtime on Wednesday. There will be a dry break on Thursday before a second storm system arrives Friday and Saturday with another round of rain and snow.