Update Your Wardrobe For Spring with Outlets of Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soon we'll be shedding the sweaters and boots for flip-flops and flowy tops, so it's time to update your wardrobe with a few new pieces. And there's no better place to get the latest looks than The Outlets of Colorado. Not only can you stay on trend and under budget, you can also rock boutique style. Peggy Siglin from The Outlets of Colorado joined us to show off some steals for Spring.

You can find Francesca's at The Outlets at Castle Rock off I-25 and Founders Parkway. Turquoise and Tangerine is at The Outlets at Loveland off I-25 and Highway 54. And of course you can find all your favorites at The Outlets at Silverthorne, off I-70 and Exit 205.