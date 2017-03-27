University of Pittsburgh study says too much social media is a recipe for depression

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH -- With social media websites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat - it may seem like you're never alone.

That is not the case according to a new study from the University of Pittsburgh that claims those who spend more than 2 hours a day on social media were twice as likely to feel socially isolated.

Denver psychologist and author of "Prescriptions Without Pills," Dr. Susan Heitler, agrees with the recent study.

"Spending two hours a day, that's two hours that could have been devoted to something that involves face to face connections. That's where the problem happens,"Heitler said.

It's truly a paradox. You think you are staying connected with friends and family, but actually, quite the opposite is happening.

"Any physical activity like a sport, those are uppers. Too much social media over time is a downer," Heitler warned.