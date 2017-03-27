Teenager pleads guilty in Castle Rock chemical case

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – A 16-year-old has pleaded guilty in the Castle Rock chemical case that had a neighborhood on edge on Halloween last year, the District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

John Ashe pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an explosive or incendiary device and one count of possession of a handgun by a juvenile in juvenile court in Douglas County on Monday, officials said.

Ashe was sentenced to two years in the Department of Youth Corrections, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Back in November, a home in Castle Rock was condemned for safety reasons after suspicious chemicals and explosive materials were discovered inside.

About 30 homes in the Plum Creek neighborhood were evacuated while the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad investigated. The devices were later detonated both at Plum Creek Golf Club as a safety precaution.