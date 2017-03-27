Stop Ice Cream Bandits with the new Euphori-Lock

A new invention is putting the freeze on ice cream bandits! Ben and Jerry's has created Euphori-Lock, a combination lock that keeps the lid on your pint to deter any would-be snackers from eating your precious cookie dough. The Euphori-Lock is sold at Ben and Jerry's stores and at amazon.com.