Soggy days return to the Denver area with heavy snow for some

DENVER — Another soggy system will cover much of the state Tuesday and Wednesday. Like last week’s system, the location of heaviest rain and those that see snow will be elevation based; Denver has a slightly better chance of seeing snow mix in with that rain, or even take over for a time, early Wednesday.

Since last week’s storm should be fresh in our minds, let’s use that as a comparison for this storm:

Similarities

The amount of available moisture in the air to fall as either rain or snow is similar. Total precipitation, in the favored areas, will be near an inch and more.

The areas of heaviest precipitation will again be the eastern plains and Palmer Ridge. *See the differences section, however, as the mountains/foothills and Raton Plateau may be much wetter this time.

The rain versus snow areas will be a sharply distinct ‘line’ again. It’s a bit too early to call the exact elevation of the cutoff but it appears to be most likely 5 to 6,000 feet and above for accumulating snow. Those nearer 5,000 feet are more likely to see a rain/snow mix than snow only.

Wind will be an issue on the Palmer Ridge and the plains again. A winter storm watch is already posted for some of those on the Palmer Ridge – mainly south of Castle Rock and north of Colorado Springs.

Differences

The track of the storm, as projected in the modeling, will be farther south and slower than last week’s storm. The biggest thing about this is that the heaviest precipitation will be altered from the last event. This time, the mountains/foothills and southern Colorado may favor from more moisture – an area with high levels of drought, too.

Temperatures are a bit different too. We don’t have a distinct cold front to move in and create the lift/temperature contrasts that we saw last week. This storm will have to do all the work on its own. We will be cooler/cold Tuesday and Wednesday with the precipitation moving through.

Ultimately, this storm is slow enough that Tuesday’s rain may be enough to cool the air enough to create snow for more of those in the metro area than saw it last week. This is something to be watched closely for commute impacts by late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Timing

Snow in the mountains will continue overnight, meanwhile some areas of lighter/moderate rain to develop east of the Divide. The metro area has a chance of rain overnight but a better chance of rain during the day Tuesday, particularly later in the day. By Tuesday evening rain will have turned to snow above the to be determined snow level (likely 6,000 feet) and we will watch to see if that snow line will drop to cover the Denver area by Wednesday morning – it is certainly possible.

Snow and rain will continue Wednesday, first tapering off in the northwest and west edges of the state. By late Wednesday through Thursday, the storm will have cleared the metro areas and southeastern Colorado will hold onto the precipitation longer than the rest; travelers using I-25 between Colorado Springs and Raton should be mindful that travel could be a pain Tuesday through Thursday.

Precipitation

Here are some approximations to the total rainfall and snowfall possibilities. In no way are these numbers set in stone as they are solely based on one computer model. Generally speaking, these images emphasize the favored areas of snowfall/rainfall and give reasonable estimates of moisture on the way. We will fine tune these images as the storm gets a bit closer.



