SoftTiles Are a Fun, Safe Surface For Hard Floors

Finally, you can give your child's bedroom or playroom a soft surface that stops scrapes with SoftTiles. They are non-toxic foam mats that you can use on hardwood floors or concrete in a basement. They come with interlocking mats that are a half inch thick. They don't contain any small pieces, and the borders are sloped to prevent tripping, so they're perfect for babies and toddlers.

You can choose from several designs like safari animals, a colorful alphabet, dinosaurs, butterflies and more. They start at $80, and you can get them at softtiles.com or amazon.com.